City’s annual Arbor Day program Friday at Mobley Field

Arbor Day 2020 will be observed Friday, Jan. 17, at Mobley Field behind Crowley Kindergarten.

Sponsored by the City of Crowley, the celebration will be held near the West 10th Street entrance beginning at 10 a.m.

A display and reception will follow the outdoor ceremonies at the Acadia Parish Library.

The City of Crowley Memorial and Recognition Tree planting for Arbor Day began five years ago. Last year the Mobley Field Crepe Myrtle Project started. The goal is to plant crepe myrtles along all the Mobley Field fence line.

Any individual, business, club or organization is welcome to participate in the program. Memorial Tree forms are available at Crowley City Hall and on the city’s website at www.crowley-la.com.

White crepe myrtles are $50 each; red crepe myrtles are $100 each. All trees are invoiced by Harmon’s Green House.

Deadline to purchase a tree for this year’s program is close of business Monday, Jan. 13.

For more information, contact the city’s tourism coordinator at 783-0824, ext. 301.