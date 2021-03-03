Police investigating afternoon shooting on Lurose, no victims reported

The Crowley Police Dept. is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Lurose Drive Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, he received notification of shots fired at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Officers at the scene found multiple bullet casings but no injuries to any persons. Three residences, however, had been struck by bullets.

The suspect or suspects are believed to have been on foot.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Crowley Police Dept. at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 to report tips anonymously.