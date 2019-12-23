Article Image Alt Text

APSO investigating shooting in Kathy Meadows Apartments

Mon, 12/23/2019 - 6:15pm
FROM STAFF REPORTS, THE CROWLEY POST-SIGNAL
CROWLEY

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Kathy Meadows Apartments earlier this afternoon.
The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m., and one person was transferred to a local hospital with the extent of his injuries unknown.
The sheriff's office is following up on leads.
The Post-Signal will provide more information as it becomes available.

