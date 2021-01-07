Ronald James Joseph

Whatever you may have called him, Ronnie, Byrd or Baretta, Ron transitioned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

He was born to the late Calvin Joseph Sr. and Irene Johnson on July 4, 1956.

Ronnie worked in various job capacities in his lifetime, but his love and passion was truck driving. He drove those 18-wheelers for many, many years.

He went to Ross Elementary from first to ninth grade. He then went on to Crowley High School and graduated from there in 1974. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. He received an Honorable Discharge for his service to his country.

Ronnie leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Sherry Lacy Joseph; his stepchildren Byron (La Shanda) Lacy, Marcus Allen, and Tamika Lacy (Ursula) White, all of Houston, Texas; his siblings, Calvin (Anna) Joseph Jr. and Roger (Dianne) Johnson, both of Carencro, Verna (Donald) Darby Sr. of Crowley, Carol L. Wilson of Lake Charles, Porshia (Kevin) Campbell of Lafayette, Suzette Joseph of Kalamazoo, Michigan, April (Marion) Drew and Rev. Sherard M. (Eliska) Joseph, both of Crowley; his stepmother, Eva Dean Joseph of Crowley; two aunts, Virley (Gerald) Garrick of Crowley and Wanda Johnson of Houston, Texas; one uncle, Felix Sr. (Doretha) Johnson of Houston, Texas; his godson, Christian Joseph; and a special young lady he adored, Tominisha Johnson.

Ron is preceded in death by his father and mother, Calvin Joseph Sr. and Irene Johnson; his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Sr. and Louella Joseph; sisters, Brenda Joseph and Jackie Wilson; and his niece, Reiyoshia Joseph.