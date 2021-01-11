TEXAS - Micheline Ohlenforst, age 91, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born June 27, 1929 in Paris, France to Jeanne Coutance and Gabriel Courtat.

Micheline will be remembered by her family as an always fashionable woman who took care of her family and loved the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Aloysius “Dutch” Ohlenforst.

Micheline is survived by her children, Patrick Ohlenforst and wife Cindy, Marie-Claire Tirres and husband Jimmy, Michelle Graham and husband John, and Christian Ohlenforst and wife Pamela; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family will gather for private services at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, following which Micheline will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Those who would like to view a livestream of these services and sign her online guestbook may do so at www.PorterLoring.com under her obituary page on Tuesday, Jan. 26, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 16-4 East, San Antoinio, Texas, 78232 (210) 495-8221.