RHS football, volleyball State Academic honorees

Not one, but two Rayne High School student-athletes were named to the Composite All-Academic State Teams in their respective sports.

Seniors Baylon Leon (football) and Ava Thibodeaux (volleyball) were both named honorees as they retain a 4.0 GPA while representing their school on the field and court.

The LHSAA All-Academic Award Program, presented by ISC, recognizes the academic excellence of senior student-athletes who have attained a 3.5 grade point average or higher by placing them on the Composite All-Academic Team or Class All-Academic Team.

To earn Composite Team honors, a student-athlete’s six-semester GPA must have an un-weighted 4.00. The composite team (all un-weighted 4.0 students) will be honored at the LHSAA state events. The students who will be recognized are now listed on the website. These students can not even have an “B” on their transcript.