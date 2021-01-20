Rayne High Ladies begin district, Wolves returning

RAYNE - During their last contest on Friday, Jan. 8, the Wolves hosted Breaux Bridge and captured a 62-57 win over the Tigers.

The reason “last” was mentioned -- Rayne High’s season was put on hold due to exposure to a player of another team during a recent contest.

The team will return to the hardwood next week, just in time for district play.

The Wolves were scheduled to open district play this week against Eunice and North Vermilion, but those games will be re-scheduled.

They are slated to travel to Lake Charles on Tuesday, Jan. 26, where they will face LaGrange, followed by a home district contest on Tuesday, Feb. 2, against Washington-Marion.

During the Wolves win over the Tigers, the Wolves Rayne High used a strong first half of play to get ahead 33-17 at the break and never looked back for the slim lead when the final buzzer was heard.

Tayshawn Colomb was the game high scorer dumping in 27 points during the win. Also hitting double digits were Dashvante Cormier with 16 points and Rico Price at 13. Desmond Harmon finished off the Rayne scoring with four points and Jy’rius Cole hit two free throws.

The Wolves were schedule to travel to Abbeville on Tuesday as they prepare to host parish foe Crowley High on Friday before they open district play on Tuesday, Jan. 19, when they travel to Eunice.

Lady Wolves

In a close contest held Friday, Jan. 15, in Lake Charles, the Lady Wolves faced Washington-Marion in their opening district contest of the 2020-2021 season.

The Lady Wolves kept things close throughout the contest, but the Indians slipped by Rayne 48-42.

“We played better, but we just couldn’t get that lead that we needed,” stated Lady Wolves Coach Dannie Harmon.

“Things stayed close, but Washington-Marion kept that small margin they needed for the win.”

The Lady Wolves led 19-15 at the half, but Washington-Marion dumped in 16 points in the third quarter to gain a lead they never gave up for the district win.

Leading Rayne scorers was Braillie Washington with 27 points.

Teammate Sarigh Mitchell tipped in eight points, while Halle Young, Cenadie Morale and Kerri Auster had a bucket each.

The Lady Wolves were scheduled to meet the Bobcats of Eunice on Tuesday during another district road contest, before returning to the Wolves Den on Friday, Jan 22, for a district game hosting North Vermilion.