La. reports 1,014 new COVID-19 cases; number increase by 28 in Acadia Parish

Wed, 07/01/2020 - 12:26pm
BATON ROUGE

Coronavirus cases in Louisiana continue to increase with 1,014 additional cases reported by the Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday.
The new cases bring the state total to 58,095 to date.
The number of deaths statewide also increased since Monday, up 22 to 3,113 since the outbreak started in March.
LDH also reported that 781 people are hospitalized —up 44 from Monday. Of those hospitalized, 83 require ventilators, an increase of four since Monday.
Acadia Parish cases of COVID-19 also continue to rise with 28 more confirmed cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 878.
LDH revised the death count in the parish to 36, down one since Monday.

