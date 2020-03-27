UL confirms student tested positive for COVID-19

In an open letter to students, UL President, Dr. Joseph Savoie, informed the University community that a student has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He explained that the student does not reside on campus, which is hoped to reduce the likelihood of transmission to others. However, students and faculty that may have had direct contact with the student have been contacted by public health officials.

The individuals who may have had direct contact with the affected student have been asked to follow the protocol of the CDC including self-isolation, a 14-day self-health monitoring recommendation and to seek medical attention if symptoms develop.

The affected student is self-isolating at home with family, in line with the University policy and guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health. Savoie ensured the University community that, although the announcement will “heighten concern at an already anxious time” that the University had been preparing for the possibility of being directly affected by the pandemic.

University updates throughout the pandemic can be found on the University’s dedicated COVID-19 website, via email and across official social media platforms.

Referencing the governor’s orders that requires residents to stay in their home except for essentials, Savoie urged the University community to take the order seriously, stating “If you must go out, and even while you are staying in, continue to practice good hygiene methods recommended by the CDC and local health agencies.”