State to remain in Phase 2 as COVID-19 cases increase

Local, parish and area COVID-19 testing sites have been busy as a sudden rise in coronavirus cases has struck a number of areas of the state during the past two weeks.

Statewide, cases are rising as total testing has dipped, alarming state officials, causing Governor John Bel Edwards to not allow Louisiana to enter into the less-restrictive Phase 3 of reopening the economy last week.

The current Phase 2 restrictions were set to expire Friday, June 26.

The governor’s decision came after a concerning uptick in coronavirus cases in certain parts of the state.

Heading into the past week of increased testing, people between the ages of 18 and 29 have more positive COVID-19 tests than any other age group.

For these reasons, testing was held Thursday, June 25, at the Rayne Ballroom and again on Monday, June 29, at the Rice Festival Building in Crowley, all provided by Lafayette General Health.

Testing was open to Louisiana residents of all ages. It was noted that results would be available within 72 hours.

As of press time, Acadia Parish had shown an increase to 878 confirmed cases, an uptick of 152 within the past week.

To date, 36 people have died in Acadia Parish due to the virus, with one new death reported during the past week.

Statewide the number of cases increased by 1,859 since the weekend stats, along with 36 additional deaths.

The number of cases statewide as of Wednesday was 58,095. A total of 3,113 people have died of the disease in Louisiana as of press time on Wednesday.

LDH is reporting that 42,225 coronavirus patients are “presumed recovered” (updated weekly).

The area of concern by the Governor is in Acadiana where a rise in cases is continuing. A large increase of cases were noted during the month of June.

The areas around Lake Charles and Alexandria were also seeing an increase.

The governor said Louisiana has moved from No. 10 per capita in cases to No. 7 during the past week.

He and Louisiana Department of Health Public Health Officer Dr. Jimmy Guidry again emphasized the importance of taking precautions to stem the spread of the infection like social distancing and wearing masks.

The Governor urges Louisiana residents to take the recommended precautions, in addition to wearing masks, washing hands often and maintaining social distancing when out and about -- by all means, stay at home if at all possible.

“We know if you wear this mask you’re going to minimize exposure,” Guidry said.

“In the grand scheme of things, it’s not asking to much,” said Edwards of wearing masks.

Edwards’ current order and his new one don’t mandate mask wearing for the general public, but it does require employees of businesses who interact with customers to wear masks.

The governor said the state remains focused on intensive testing.

“We still have a lot of work today and testing is a huge component of that work,” he said.

Edwards said the increase in cases can’t be solely attributed to more testing. “Our percent positive remains under the 10 percent goal, but is going up to 7 percent and that increase is concerning,” he said.

NOTE:

Several Acadiana athletic programs, including schools in Acadia Parish, have suspended workouts due to athletes testing positive or coming in contact with someone who has tested positive during the past two weeks.

As noted by Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard, some schools in the parish have suspended all summer workouts until testing can be completed and results received.

Acadia Parish is taking an aggressive approach by providing testing for players, coaches, family and administrators.

A high safety concern has also been expressed for the safety of athletes who live not only with their parents, but also grandparents who are in a high-risk category.