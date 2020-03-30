School Board to offer modified ‘Grab-n-Go’ meal service Monday

A new and improved version of the original “Grab-n-Go” lunch service provided by the Acadia Parish School Board is in the works.

Superintendent Scott Richard has announced “a modified Grab-n-Go meal service” to be held Monday at the original five food service sites — Crowley Middle, Armstrong (Rayne) Middle, Church Point Elementary, Iota High and Estherwood Elementary schools.

Serving will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

“The goal is to provide multiple meals containing individually wrapped food items to children 18 years of age and under for the week,” Richard said. “The modified meal service by the school system will allow the district to provide the service while limiting contact in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Richard said the modified plan has been approved by state officials. Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicles. and assist us with receiving

After the Monday service, local officials will continue to evaluate and assess program capability regarding additional distributions, according to Richard.

This moves comes after the school system reassessed “a number of variables associated with and not limited to: the availability of PPE (personal protective equipment), availability of staff and maintaining a safe working environment, reviewing USDA meal component requirements, etc.,” Richard explained.

The superintendent also announced that the parish school system has received preliminary approval for the Emergency-Meals-to-You program in partnership with the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty and the state Department of Education.”

Richard announced last week that the local system was applying to participate in the program that would provide a week’s worth of shelf-stable, easily prepared meals (10) directly to students via UPS.

The superintendent added, however, “It is our understanding that an eligible student must be enrolled in an Acadia Parish School System public school.”

Richard urged parents/guardians to continue to respond to the Emergency-Meals-to-You survey as soon as possible on the school board’s website, www.acadia.k12.la.us/.

The window for indicating interest will close Wednesday, April 1.

“We are humbled by the tremendous show of support and understanding from a number of stakeholders, inclusive of federal officials, the Governor’s Office, other state elected officials, local officials, community leaders, school system staff, parents and citizens regarding our provision of supplemental meal services during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Richard said.

“We are appreciative of all of the positive commendations our school system has received and, we are thankful for the exceptional efforts of our very small crew of staff members, especially our Child Nutrition Program staff, as we move forward during the Stay-at-Home period.”