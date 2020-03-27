State unemployment insurance rules changed for COVID-19 outbreak

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has released its newest policies amid the coronavirus outbreak, and more people may be eligible for unemployment insurance under those rules.

If any of the following situations apply to you, you may be eligible for unemployment through the Louisiana Workforce Commission:

• Your work hours have been reduced because of lack of work due to Coronavirus.

• Your workplace closes temporarily, and you are not being compensated.

• You have been instructed not to go to work, and you are not being paid while at home.

You can file a claim at www.louisianaworks.net/hire or by calling our Claim Center at 866-783-5567.

If your work hours have been reduced, partial benefits could be available to you up to a maximum of $247 a week. You must report any earnings for the week that you work, even if you’ve not yet been paid. Include all income, commissions, tips and gratuities. Report the gross amount before deductions. These earnings would be factored into the amount of unemployment benefits paid to you for that week.

A number of factors determine eligibility for benefits. The LWC reviews each case separately.

The maximum number of weeks that unemployment benefits can be paid per claim is 26 weeks in a 12-month period.

Wages and vacation pay (received or to receive) must be reported when you file your unemployment claim. Sick leave and PTO do not need to be reported.