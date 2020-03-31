Acadia reporting 39 COVID-19 cases

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases more than tripled overnight in Acadia Parish, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday afternoon that the state saw its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases.

He said that fact reinforces the decision he has made to extend his proclamation that halts large gatherings and that closed all public schools.

The governor’s original order was to expire at midnight April 12. He said he will extend it from April 13 to April 30.

According to Tuesday’s figures from the Louisiana Department of Health, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Acadia Parish soared to 39, up from 11 on Monday.

There has been one coronavirus-related death in the parish.

According LDH, there were 5,237 coronavirus cases in Louisiana at noon Tuesday, an increase of more than 1,200 from noon on Monday..

State health officials said 239 Louisianians have died of COVID-19.

On Tuesday in Louisiana, there were 1,355 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from 1,158 Monday. Of those in hospitals, 438 required ventilation, up from 385 on Monday.

Edwards said the extension, which he said he will issue later this week, was keeping in with what President Trump recommended on Sunday when he requested that the shut down on non-essential gatherings and workplaces be extended until April 30.

Edwards said he knows the new proclamation would put schools in a tough spot, leaving just a few weeks in the academic year — if the order ends at that time.

“That will leave less than a month in the academic year ... I would expect in the very near future there would be information coming from the Department (of Education) ... as it relates to graduation, promotion to the next grade and all of those things,” the governor said.

The Louisiana Department of Health has released new statistics about the underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths as of March 29:

• Pulmonary - 12 percent;

• Cardiac - 21 percent;

• Diabetes - 40 percent;

• Chronic Kidney Disease - 23 percent;

• Chronic Liver Disease - 2 percent;

• Immunocompromised - 4 percent;

• Neurological - 6 percent;

• Obesity - 25 percent; and

• No underlying conditions - 3 percent.

At press time Tuesday, the United States had more than 177,000 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. At least 3,400 people have died nationwide. A top U.S. health official has warned that 100,000 or more people could die in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus.