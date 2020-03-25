Wolves sweep top honors on 4-4A All-District Team

RAYNE - In a league with traditional powers Washington-Marion and LaGrange, the Rayne Wolves weren’t predicted to finish anywhere near the top of District 4-4A during the 2019-20 prep basketball season.

In addition to the two Lake Charles schools, former Class 3A powers Eunice and North Vermilion were also lumped in the district this year.

The Wolves, however, proved all the doubters wrong by knocking off district favorite Washington-Marion at home, 74-69, in the regular season finale to go 7-1 in district and claim the outright league title.

For their efforts, the Wolves swept the top honors on the 4-4A All-District team that was recently announced by the leagues coaches.

Darrell Caesar was tabbed as the Coach of the Year and senior standout Leon Smith earned the Most Valuable Player honor.

Caesar, in his third year at the helm of the Wolves, guided Rayne to its first district title since 2013 and his squad went 22-12 overall, earning the No. 8 seed in the Class 4A playoffs.

The Wolves’ postseason run was short-lived, however, as they dropped a 69-66 decision to No. 25 Beau Chene in the opening round.

Smith, a 6-foot-2 point guard, was the guiding force in the Wolves’ success. He averaged a double-double on the season with 28.5 points and 13 rebounds per contest. In addition he averaged three steals and three assists.

Smith was joined on the first unit by teammate Tony Cormier, who averaged 10.4 points and four rebounds. The senior guard also added four steals and six assists per game.

Rounding out the first-team were Washington-Marion junior Jameer Moore, LaGrange senior Darrell Washington and North Vermilion junior Parker McNees.

Rayne’s Lance Smith grabbed a spot on the second team after averaging 7.9 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.

The rest of the second unit included Washington-Marion’s Jacob Butler and Darius Reado, LaGrange’s Chris Willis and Eunice’s Dedric Vigers.

Earning honorable mention status for Rayne were Kaleb Colomb and Tayshawn Colomb.

Kaleb averaged 7.5 points, three rebounds and two steals. Tayshawn had 7.9 points, three steals and three rebounds.

On the girls side, LaGrange dominated the league, winning the district championship going away with an 8-0 record.

The Lady Gators were rewarded heavily for their success as they swept the top honors and had three players named to the first-team.

La’Keem Holmes was named the Coach of the Year and Jeriah Warren was tabbed as the Most Valuable Player.

The Lady Gators went 25-2 during the regular season and earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, where they outscored their opponents 324-158 in five games en route to the Class 4A state title.

In addition to Warren, LaGrange’s Aasia Sam and Deja Tanks were named to the first team along with Eunice’s Shaniya Toussant and Washington-Marion’s Makenzie Tillman.

Rayne’s Baille Washington was tabbed to the second team along with North Vermilion’s Kennedy Trahan, LaGrange’s Alona Gray and Nadilyn Carrier and Washington Marion’s Ry’n Guillory.

Honorable mention’s included Rayne’s Paige Figaro and Nae Francis; Eunice’s Oliva Thibodeaux and Leaha Walker; North Vermilion’s Kennedy Semien and Jace Myers; Washington Marion’s Shantell Guillory and Alicia Powell and LaGrange’s Alanna Stevens.