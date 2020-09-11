LHSSA to move forward with fall high school sports; Wolves readying

Clarification on the 2020 prep football season finally came down the pipe on Friday and it was music to the ears of everyone involved.

“We are looking to get the season going,” stated Rayne High’s Kaine Guidry of the 2020 football season.

“It looks like we are going to be able to practice and finally get ready for the season. These kids, and us coaches too, just want to get out there and play football.”

After a week of behind the scenes work by legislators, the attorney general’s office, the Governor’s office, the LHSAA and education groups, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine told the House Education Committee that he will make a recommendation to the executive committee to start playing football on Oct. 8.

The LHSAA executive committee was scheduled to meet on Wednesday when they were to vote on Bonine’s recommendation, which is expected to pass with ease.

“If everything goes as planned, I would anticipate we could put football players in full gear and start contact, because those young men have been in helmets and shoulder pads for six weeks. They’re ready to put on the lower gear and get after it,” said Bonine.

“It’s been a long time coming, but patience has paid off and I do not see any delay in why we would not start football on the scheduled date of Oct. 8, 9, 10.”

While nothing would be official until the Wednesday vote, things look pretty good for football being played.

While the LHSAA’s original plan is to start the season on Oct. 8, Notre Dame’s Lewis Cook says that could change.

If Bonine’s proposal passes as expected, teams could begin full contact drills late this week and the possibility of a scrimmage, as well as a jamboree, is still on the table.

The original plan is to start Oct. 8 against regularly scheduled Week 3 opponents and play an eight-game regular season. The playoffs would be condensed from five weeks to four with the state championships being played between Christmas and New Years.

In that scenario, playoff brackets would be cut in half and consist of only 16 teams instead of 32 and the bi-district round would be eliminated as everyone would start in the regional round.

Guidry is anxious, but he’s trying to take things in stride for the safety of his players.

“We are excited about getting on the field, but we’re still being cautious. All of this work does us no good if we have some kids get sick. We just have to stick with the plans and take things as it comes.”Dome is Home

For this year, at least, the Prep Classic will return to the Mercedes Benz Superdome in full force. All five classes and the four divisions will compete for their respective state titles in the Big Easy beginning on Dec. 26-28. Last year, Class 1A through 5A played their state title games in the dome while the divisions played at neutral sites.

Volleyball Season

Both the Rayne High Lady Wolves and Notre Dame Lady Pios begin their seasons this week following the COVID delay.

The Lady Wolves were scheduled to visit Beau Chene Tuesday and return home today (Thursday) when they host Acadiana High during their home court opener.

The Lady Pios were slated to host St. Thomas More Tuesday, followed by a road trip to Lake Charles today (Thursday) where they are scheduled to meet St. Louis Catholic High.

Fan Friendly

Plans for spectators for all sports are still to be finalized, but it is possible that football could tentatively allow 50 percent occupancy.

Volleyball will be allowed to have a total of 50 spectators for its games this week.