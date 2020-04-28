ND’s Seilhan gets first offer from Air Force

It was only a matter of time before college football coaches started courting Notre Dame quarterback Parker Seilhan.

The 6-foot-3, 205 pound signal caller has elusive 4.5 speed and he has a cannon for an arm, which is likely what drew the attention of the Air Force Academy, which extended Seilhan his first official collegiate offer last week.

The offer comes just over four months after ND running back C.J. Thibodeaux signed with the Falcons. Thibodeaux will begin his collegiate career there in the fall.

Seilhan started four games under center in 2019 and played in all of the Pios’ 10 games during his junior campaign.

Heading into the 2019 season, Seilhan was No. 2 on the depth chart behind Ben Broussard, but a preseason injury to the senior thrust him into action sooner than expected.

Any doubts of Seilhan’s ability were put to rest early when he completed 10 passes for 232 yard and three touchdowns in a 48-6 victory over Church Point in the season opener.

Seilhan helped guide the Pios to three more victories under center as a starter before Broussard returned. The duo each took snaps in the final six games.

On the season, Seilhan completed 40 of his 59 pass attempts for 754 yards and 12 touchdowns. He threw for three touchdowns twice in victories over Church Point and Sulphur and had a two-touchdown game in another win over Teurlings.

He also rushed 22 times for 114 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of scoring runs in a victory over Comeaux.

Seilhan is also a standout for the Pios’ baseball team, where he is the starting right fielder. He was hitting .321 with a pair of doubles and five RBI when the season came to an abrupt halt in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seilhan is an honor student at Notre Dame and has already scored a qualifying 24 on his ACT.