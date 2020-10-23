Council hears about parish mosquito control efforts

Glenn Stokes with Mosquito Control updated the Church Point Town Council on the local and parish mosquito control efforts at the Oct. 5 council meeting.

"Church Point is sprayed Friday night, Saturday morning and Sunday morning," Stokes said. "It takes two and half sprayings because of the size of the town, and the schedule is altered as conditions dictate. Since (Hurricane) Laura, we have had a lot of dictation. It was one of the most prolific hurricanes, and we have had several so far as mosquito production is concerned. The parish paid for spraying every square mile, 521,000 square miles, in Acadia Parish, and FEMA will reimburse that."

The meeting was the first council meeting open to the public since March when COVID-19 restrictions were announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Stokes has worked mosquito control in Acadia Parish for more than 16 years. Stokes said both ground and aerial spraying are done as necessary, and the Town of Church Point was being sprayed as the council met that night. Stokes said mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn, hence spraying at those times, and spraying will affect 95-100 percent of the mosquitoes that are active at that time.

The parish's schools are also sprayed for mosquitos and must be sprayed when the school is not occupied, which usually leads to the grounds being sprayed on Sundays. School grounds are also sprayed the night of or morning before sporting events.

Cemeteries in the parish are also sprayed. Stokes said urns and pot cups with no drains collect water, making breeding grounds for certain species of mosquitoes including the Asian tiger mosquito or mosquitoes that can carry West Nile disease and eastern equine encephalitis.

"The mosquito that we have the problem with now is the dark rice field mosquito," Stokes said. "They lay eggs on levees and along ditches."

Stokes said that when the water rises, the eggs hatch, and in 72 hours, when the water temperature is above 80 degrees, mosquitoes can go from an egg to a flying adult looking for a blood meal.

"What is happening now is Laura produced a lot of mosquitos because of the rainfall and a lot of the mosquitoes hatched, but their eggs — all up the levees, every ditch, levee, every pond, any container, anything that holds water, tree holes — when they hatched, they went out and laid eggs in 72 hours," Stokes said. "So those eggs are hatching now plus the other mosquitoes, the eggs that didn't hatch with the heavier rain as the water rose. So we have a problem."

Stokes said mosquitoes can breed in as little water as a filled, overturned soft drink bottle lid, and he recommended that residents eliminate any standing water on their property.

Stokes said that residents can request a spraying by calling (337) 785-4456.

Mayor Ryan "Spanky" Meche said, "Thank you for coming tonight. We were getting a lot of people coming and asking us if it (spraying) was happening, this, that and the other. I didn't know what to say so you came and answered all of our questions, and I appreciate you coming in."

During the meeting, Meche also gave his Mayoral Report. Meche said work has begun on the demolition of one of the old Church Point Wholesale warehouse along Main Street, and dirt work at MLK park is complete and will allow city workers to mow the grass there without bogging their lawn mowers. The installation of a new pedestrian bridge on Guidry Street is also almost complete.

Meche read from Le Vieux Presbytere Curator Harold Fonte's monthly report. Town workers will begin work to replace the floor on the museum's second floor using donated wood.

Comments from council members were also heard during the meeting. Council members thanked the town and Street Department for keeping the streets and drains clean.

In addition to clean streets and drains, Church Point residents will soon see other improvements around town. During the meeting, the council unanimously approved: a budget amendment of $11,050 for the Buggytown building; a budget amendment match of $24,794 for alumni and golf tournaments that will go toward making volleyball courts at Central Park; and a budget amendment of $10,000 for previously approved Central Park equipment.

"Just now (with the votes), Church Point Community Development Corporation did $21,050 in donations to us, and we just turned that into $42,100," Meche said. "That is going towards our parks. With that, we are putting almost $50,000 from the alumni and golf tournaments. This is all from the citizens of Church Point supporting these local groups."

He continued, "The town of Church Point is going to do close to $100,000 — not government money, not grant money — of cash money going towards betterment of Church Point, which is huge. It's really, really huge."

Meche said it was asked that $3,000 of the alumni and golf tournament money be given to the police department.

Meche thanked the CPDC for its donations to the town.

"The reason why Church Point is looking a lot better is because of everyone that is digging deep (into their pockets), and I do appreciate it," he added.

During the meeting, Church Point Police Chief Thibodeaux recommended the hiring of a part time dispatcher for the department and the probationary hire of a full time patrol officer to fill the position left vacant by the passing of the late Capt. Captain Kevin Trahan. The council unanimously approved Thibodeaux's recommendations.

Thibodeaux also informed the council that security at the alumni softball tournament was provided by the department's reserve officers at no cost to the town.

"That was our donation to tournament," Thibodeaux said.

Meche provided the town's Water, Sewer and Street Department reports.

"Water, street and sewer have been working their tail off," Meche said.

Meche said the Water Department fixed 20 leaks in September, the Street Department completed work at the town's new RV park, and the Sewer Department was continuing work on the department's new office building.

Pam Granger with McBade Engineering gave the town's engineering report.

"Some good news on the Michelle-Marie Street (waterline)project that we just accepted — it's running about $12,000 to $13,000 under budget," Granger said. "We are about 80 percent complete with Delahoussaye and St. Jude (street waterline repair cost estimates), so I will have some plans to be able to contact contractors. It is going to be under $250,000."

Granger said she is also working to get quotes for adding waterline valves that will help isolate the town's water system when there are water line leaks.

The council also unanimously approved the following agenda items:

• Resolution for $32,000 ninety-day loan at Farmer’s Bank for street mowers and a shredder.

• Budget amendment of $5,000 for speed bump on North David.

• Budget amendment of previously approved $7,050 reimbursement for fire hydrant testing for Church Point Volunteer Fire Department.

• A revision of the agenda to add a resolution accepting the Michelle Street and Marie Street water line replacement project.

• Resolution accepting the Michelle Street and Marie Street water line replacement project.

• Approval of previous minutes.

• Approval of August 2020 financial reports.