Westwood shooting leaves one injured

According to sources, a shooting occurred in Westwood Apartments shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene report that the shooters were on foot and that a male victim was shot in the leg. A second person, a female, was also transported out via ambulance but had not been shot.

Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard reports that multiple leads are being followed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 783-1234 or contact Crimestoppers at 337-789-TIPS (8477) on on the web: www.p3tips.com/383. All tips will remain anonymous.