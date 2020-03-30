Stay home order extended

Gov. John Bel Edwards said today that he will be issuing an order to extend the state’s stay-at-home order, previously due to expire on April 13, to April 30 to bring Louisiana protocols in line with President Donald Trump's orders.

All Louisiana residents will be asked to stay home until April 30 except for essential trips, including grocery shopping.

The federal government has extended its social distancing guidelines until the end of April.

As of noon on Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 485 additional cases since Sunday, bringing the total to 4,025 positive cases.

So far, 185 people have died.

In Acadia Parish, officials have reported 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus (up from nine on Sunday) and one death, an 89-year-old patient with underlying medical conditions.

In the Acadiana area, numbers also continue to rise with 212 cases reported and eight deaths.

On Sunday, 1,127 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Louisiana. Of those, 380 required ventilation.

On Monday, 1,158 patients were hospitalized with 385 requiring ventilation.

Louisiana is second in the country for per capita deaths and third in the country for per capita cases of COVID-19.

Asked about citizens who are ignoring the stay-at-home order, Edwards called it selfish.

“We need to be good neighbors right now,” Edwards said. “... Being a good neighbors means you’re not going to have contact. ... To go out and to continue to live as if everything is normal really is a type of selfishness right now and we’re better than that.”