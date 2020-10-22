High speed chase results in gunfire, crash

A high speed chase that began in Eunice ended in a crash in Crowley just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth Street and North Parkerson Avenue.

It is believed that U.S. marshals originated the chase, with drugs believed to be in the subject vehicle, which contained two persons.

Upon entry into the parish, Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit, and Crowley Police Dept. officers became involved when it entered the city.

Reports indicate that when the driver of the subject vehicle appeared to intend to ram a CPD vehicle at the intersection of Sixth Street and North Avenue H, the officer fired shots at the subject vehicle and the driver returned fire.

Upon entering the intersection at Sixth and Parkerson Avenue, the subject vehicle struck a passing car, and the suspect lost control, striking and snapping a utility pole before coming to a stop.

According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, the driver was immediately apprehended. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.