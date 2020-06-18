Article Image Alt Text

Crowley police investigating shooting

Thu, 06/18/2020 - 1:09pm
One injured
FROM STAFF REPORTS, THE CROWLEY POST-SIGNAL
CROWLEY

The Crowley Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Hutchinson Ave.
According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, one victim, an adult black male, was struck in the chest and flown to a regional hospital.
Reports indicate that the victim was outdoors when he was shot by a person in a vehicle following a verbal exchange with someone in the vehicle.
The CPD is requesting that anyone with information call them at 783-1234 or the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tips line at 789-TIPS to report your tip anonymously.

