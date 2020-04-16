Acadia curfew to be lifted Friday morning

The parishwide curfew implemented on April 2 has been lifted, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

The curfew ended at 6 a.m. Friday (today).

Gibson explained that the question of how long the curfew would remain in place came up during the recent weekly conference call with parish officials.

“I reached out to the chiefs of police of the various municipalities as the curfew affects the cities’ movement more than the unincorporated portions of the parish in the area of people walking and gathering,” Gibson explained. “Every chief in the paris agreed that the curfew will be lifted.

“I also agree with lifting the curfew.”

Law enforcement officials ask that the public still refrain from being out during the nighttime hours if possible.

“Should there be a need to put another curfew in place for safety reasons, it can be done,” Gibson said.

“Please use good judgement, not only during the evening hours but all the time as we are getting close to seeing a turn in the amount of cases of Coronavirus daily,” the sheriff added. “We still have a long haul, let’s not make it longer.”